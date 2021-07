OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Glenn Smith Chevrolet wants a stolen vehicle back and is offering a massive reward for information that leads to the vehicles return.

A $40,000 REWARD is up for grabs if you can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who stole a 2021 Chevy Tahoe on July 3rd from the Opelika dealership.