Opelika family worried sick over missing teenage daughter

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police are asking for your help locating a missing 17-year-old girl. Cheyenne Brown has been missing since Saturday, Feb 1, 2020.

Her family is worried sick.

They say Brown was last seen Saturday night after the Opelika High School choir trip. The family believes she and another girl left with someone they knew but not the person they said they had a ride with.

Please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665 with any information.