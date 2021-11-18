Opelika Fire offering free fire safety walkthroughs and smoke detectors

OPELIKA, Ala (WRBL) – The Opelika Fire Department is installing free smoke detectors for Opelika families. The “Get Alarmed, Alabama” program partners local fire departments, the Alabama Fire College, State Fire Marshal, and InTouch, LLC to provide lifesaving devices for families who need them. Three out of five home fire deaths happen in houses without working smoke alarms.

“In the fire department, we try to make sure that we don’t just put out fires, but we go ahead and do all we can to prevent the fire from happening in the first place,” said Parsons.

“Get Alarmed, Alabama” encourages Opelika families to call the Fire Department, request a safety walk-through, and get a free smoke detector, if needed.

‘We come out and access what their situation is with regards to fire alarms. Then, if we see shortfalls in a part of the house that doesn’t have coverage, we go ahead and install a fire alarm based on the fire code,” said Parsons.

Keep in mind smoke detectors need to be replaced every ten years. Plus, an alarm is required for each bedroom of the house, as half of the fire deaths happen when families are typically asleep.

“It’s a part of our mission to develop great public outreach. I think this program does a good job of that. Plus, we get to meet people in public in happier circumstances than we normally do,” said Parsons.

“Be Alarmed, Alabama” program comes as temperatures across Alabama drop, opening up more opportunities for accidental fires in our homes. Parsons urges families not to overload electrical outlets, not leave candles burning or food on the stove and be careful with space heaters.

If you are interested in receiving a smoke detector, please call the Opelika Fire Department at 334-705-5300 to schedule.