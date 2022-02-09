Opelika Fire urges prevention and safety after car fire at gas station

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An early Wednesday morning vehicle fire at the Circle K gas station on the corner of N 6th St and 2nd Ave in Opelika was uncomfortably close to the store, gas containers and pumps.

Video provided to News 3 by Derek Brown shows Opelika Police and Fire responded within minutes of the first 911 call; when fire crews arrived, they quickly extinguished the flames. Nobody was injured during the incident. The vehicle’s owner reported he parked the vehicle to go inside the store, when he heard a loud pop. When the driver saw the smoke he immediately alerted the gas station attendant inside to call 911.

Opelika Fire encourages all motorists to follow safety tips provided by them and the U.S. Fire Administration:

If your vehicle catches fires

Pullover as quickly as you can when it is safe.

Once you have stopped, turn off the engine.

Get everyone out of the vehicle. Never return to a burning vehicle. Do not try to fight the fire yourself.

If you think there is a fire under the hood or trunk, do not open it. This could cause the fire to grow.

Move everyone at least 100 feet from the burning vehicle and well away from traffic.

Call 911.

To prevent a vehicle fire