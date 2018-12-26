Opelika firefighter discusses his will to survive horrific training explosion

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika firefighter who nearly died in a horrific training accident back in March is speaking about the explosion, his will to survive and how his painful recovery was made possible because of his physical condition.

The day before Christmas, Anytime Fitness in Phenix City released the inspirational video focusing on Opelika Fire Captain David Davis’ accident and recovery on their Facebook Page.

“Honestly I believe the only reason I did survive, and the doctor told me it was because I was in good physical shape. Someone who wasn’t in as good physical condition probably would have died due to the infection much less the trauma. They only gave me three days to live, and they were gonna amputate my hands, but I just decided they were going to be wrong,” said Davis.

Captain Davis is a 16-year veteran firefighter. On March 15th, Davis was training with other firefighters at an abandoned home along Anderson Road when there was an explosion. The accident led to Davis suffering 2nd and 3rd-degree burns on 30% of his body. Firefighter Henry Williford was treated for smoke inhalation.

In a previous interview with News 3, Opelika’s Fire Chief Byron Prather said Captain Davis’ recovery is a testament to Davis’ desire to overcome challenges.

Captain David Davis returned the Opelika Fire Department a few months ago. Davis continues his intense physical fitness routine and hopes his story of survival will inspire others to take control of their health and fitness.