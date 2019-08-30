Opelika firefighters ease child’s worry with a “purrrfectly” executed kitten rescue

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika firefighters Chuck Riddle, Tracey Johnson and Antavious Lipscomb made a little girl’s worry vanish by rescuing her kittens from a storm drain Thursday night.

Shantoria Hunter messaged News 3 with pictures of the firefighters with her daughter, Regahn and the saved kittens.

“I would like to thank Opelika Fire Department for not only saving the day again. Eight months ago they put out a fire at our home and tonight they saved the day by getting our cat “Peppas” and her kittens out of the drain under the driveway. Thanks Opelika Fire Department and special thanks to Mr. Chuck Riddle,” said Hunter.

The little girl was so thankful to the firefighters for saving her kittens, she had to take pictures with her feline firefighter hero’s.

Hunter is thankful Peppa and her kittens are safe especially with the possibility of rain in the forecast.

She’s also thankful the Opelika firefighters pulled off a purrrrrfectly executed rescue, easing the worries of her precious, little girl.