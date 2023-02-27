OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) -The Heart Center’s Mobile Cardiology Clinic is working to detect and then treat the number one killer of men and women in America—heart disease.

Certified Nurse Practitioner Kelly Henderson travels with the mobile clinic to communities like Hurtsboro, Dadeville, Roanoke, Wedowee, Valley Smiths Station, and Tuskegee. The staff performs blood pressure checks, EKGs, and places heart monitors if needed. They take insurance and make sure screening is affordable for all clients who are self-pay.

“Some patients are deciding between paying for their medicine or paying bills and if we can lessen that burden by not asking them to pay someone for transportation or pay for gas to come to the clinic it is a help for them,” said Henderson.

The clinic can see 10 or more patients every stop and lives are being saved. If there’s a concern East Alabama cardiologist Dr. John Mitchell who has 38 years of experience is ready to intervene.

“We have seen patients that have had heart disease, and needed coronary stents or needed open heart surgery,” said Henderson.

According to the latest statistics on heart disease from 2023, it remains the leading cause of death in the United States. About 655,000 Americans die from heart disease every year. Fortunately, many cases of heart disease can be prevented through lifestyle changes, such as eating a healthy diet, getting regular exercise, not smoking, and managing stress. Individuals with a family history of heart disease, chest pain, shortness of breath, or extreme fatigue should consider getting checked. Women may present differently and exhibit jaw or back pain, so it is important to be aware of these symptoms as well.

“I just wanna make sure that I treat everyone with respect and I treat everyone the way I would want to be treated or my family would want to be treated,” said Henderson.

At the Heart Center, everyone is treated with respect and empathy. To make an appointment or learn more about the mobile clinic, please call 334-321-3700. Remember, prevention is key in the fight against heart disease, so make sure to prioritize heart-healthy habits in your daily life.