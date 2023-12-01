OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika High School’s Culinary Arts Program is hitting the road to serve up a unique learning experience. Thanks to generous alumni, the school is now the proud owner of a school bus turned food truck, giving students a chance to explore the thriving food truck industry.

Culinary Arts Instructor, Chef Judy Eldred, is thankful, “They are so sweet to offer this opportunity to our students, and we hope they come and visit our truck anywhere we pull up.”

This mobile classroom isn’t just about cooking; it’s a full-fledged business lesson. Students are developing business plans, comparing menu pricing, and handling everything from equipment to “boats and napkins.”

Principal Kelli Fischer emphasizes the importance of hands-on experience.

“There are so many opportunities, and again, if you find something you love—great. If you find out, maybe you don’t love it—also great because you have an opportunity to choose a different path,” said Fischer.

As the food truck undergoes a flavorful makeover, anticipation is building for the upcoming student competition.

“Our students are going to get the opportunity to create a business plan and come up with their menu. I plan to make them competitive between each group. This is an opportunity for them to create their own business and be their entrepreneur,” said Eldred.

With the grand opening set for next year, Opelika families can look forward to spotting the food truck at sporting events and community gatherings.