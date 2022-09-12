OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – It typically doesn’t snow during Alabama’s springtime but “Let it Go” for one second as we celebrate Opelika High School winning a nationwide competition to bring Disney’s Elsa and Anna to the high school stage.

This summer, nearly 300 schools applied to the United States of Frozen, a competition for high schools nationwide. With the theme: Love is an Open Door, the competition was designed to promote inclusion and outreach in high school theater programs, according to Lauren Nicole Chapman, who plays Anna in the National Tour of Frozen. The competition is a partnership between the Educational Theater Association, Musical Theater Internationa, and Disney Theatrical Group.

“They would take one school from every state and grant them the rights to perform the 2018 Broadway Frozen before they released it to the world,” said Revel Gholston, OHS Performing Arts Center Director.

Gholston asked OHS theater alum Auburn Terry to help with the application.

“She’s an amazing writer, and as I said, she won her and her mom a trip to the Tony Awards when she was in school. So we talked about what she could say, and then we got an email saying we would be the first high school program to present Frozen in Alabama. It’s hard to make me nervous because I’ve done this for so long. But something like this makes me nervous, which usually produces the best work. I feel very excited, but also my hands start to sweat when I start thinking about it,” said Gholston.

OHS theater alum Auburn Terry

The Prize Package includes three free performances of Frozen, and additional grants for under-resourced schools. The package also includes a free digital script, score, and 21-piece orchestration, a free logo pack, and free video license. The performances will be open to school children, and families.

Plus, there’s greater joy in knowing the reward comes from Opelika High School’s dedication to embracing all within its theater department.

“At the high school age, you are going through probably the most emotional changes in your life, and this is a great place for an emotional outlet. It also creates a sense of family if sometimes kids don’t have that full feeling at home all the time,” said Gholston.

Before the flocked trees and snowy hills take us to Arendelle, a wardrobe awaits to take us to Narnia. You’re invited to step inside.

“Getting ready to open The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe, a week from Thursday,” said Gholson.

Tickets are still available for the community; information is below.