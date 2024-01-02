OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is remembering the life of Amore Wiggins on her 18th birthday as the woman charged in connection with her disappearance is asking a Lee County Judge to ease bond restrictions as she awaits trial for failing to report the child was missing.

January 1st, 2024, should have been Amore Wiggins 18th Birthday.

“Sadly, her precious life was cut short more than 12 years ago. To celebrate the day of her birth, we have secured funding needed to have a custom bronze statue made of her. Thank to all of the generous donors, you helped us make it possible to memorialize this beautiful child,” said Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey.

Tuesday in court Amore Wiggins’ step-mother, Ruth Vickerstaff and her defense attorney Zachary Alsobrook asked Judge Jeff Tickal to remove her ankle monitor. Ruth is out on a $10,000 bond awaiting her trial on allegations she failed to report Amore was missing. Judge Tickal denied Ruth’s request to remove her ankle monitor, but she can travel for work if she provides proof of employment. Ruth can also travel to see relatives if she gets prior approval from the court.

Ruth’s husband, 50-year-old Lamar Vickerstaff is accused in the decade-old Opelika Baby Jane Doe case, allegedly confessed to killing his biological daughter, Amore Wiggins. He is being held without bond. Investigators testified during a previous hearing that Lamar Vickerstaff repeatedly admitted to the crime during a taped police interview, expressing a desire for immunity for his wife. Despite Opelika detectives finding some of Lamar Vickerstaff’s statements credible, doubts linger. Vickerstaff claimed to have transported Amore from Virginia to Alabama, where he eventually placed her, offering no details on the method but insisting on attempting resuscitation. During previous testimony, we learned Virginia Child Protective Services investigated an anonymous report of abuse and injuries to Amore when under Ruth’s care. Ruth initially denied knowledge of Amore, later admitting awareness and attributing her disappearance to Lamar taking her to relatives in Alabama.

The investigation suggests Amore suffered serious physical injuries, including more than 15 broken bones, which led to her death while in her father’s care. The child was never enrolled in school or reported missing.

Investigators allege Lamar Vickerstaff was in Opelika during the estimated time of Amore’s death between 2010 and 2011. She was around four years old. Police allege Vickerstaff knows people who live in the area where Amore’s remains were found in 2012 off Hurst Street.

No trial date has been set.

The following timeline of events explains what we’ve learned so far and how Amore Wiggins was identified, and her biological dad and his wife arrested.

January 1, 2006: Amore Wiggins born in Virginia to mother Ms. Sherry Wiggins

2009: Amore’s father, Lamar Vickerstaff, and wife Ruth obtain legal, physical custody

2009-2022: Sherry Wiggins pays child support to Vickerstaff for Amore. Visitations suddenly stop and Wiggins goes to court trying to regain custody of Amore

January 28, 2012: Opelika Baby Jane Doe case born. Tiny skull remains found at Brookhaven Trailer Park in Opelika, Alabama

2012: Remains sent to FBI Laboratory in Quantico, Va for examination. Remains are black female between 4-7 years of age. Autopsy reveals more than 15 fractures attributed to blunt force trauma, evidence of healing, and mal nourishment. Death determined a homicide, believed to have occurred between the summer of 2010 to 2011

2012-2022: Police review 15,000 case files and investigate thousands of tips

2016: Pics surface of girl taken at Opelika’s Greater Peace Baptist Church Bible School around 2011. Police believe girl may be Baby Jane Doe

January 2022: DNA extracted from remains for genealogy testing

October 2022: Jane Doe’s father, Lamar Vickerstaff Jr, identified. Vickerstaff was born and raised in Opelika, Alabama. Police say he had family, friends who lived near remains location. During U.S. Navy career, he resided in Norfolk, Va., Honolulu, Hawaii, and Jacksonville, Fla.

December 2022: Opelika Detectives notify Vickerstaff Jr of his daughter’s death and interview him and wife Ruth Vickerstaff. Couple does not provide information on identity of Jane Doe

December 2022: Amore Wiggins identified as Baby Jane Doe. Detectives meet with Sherry Wiggins, DNA confirms she is biological mother. Wiggins provides docs showing Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff obtained legal and physical custody in 2009

December 2022: Detectives reach out to school boards, pediatric clinics in several states and determine Amore was never enrolled in school nor reported as missing

January 1, 2023: Amore Wiggins would have celebrated her 17th birthday

January 17, 2023: Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff arrested in Jacksonville, Fla. Lamar charged with Felony Murder. Ruth arrested for Failure to Report a Missing Child under *Caylee’s Law