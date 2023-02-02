OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Narcotics Unit has been investigating reports of illegal drug activity throughout the city concentrating on illicit narcotics laced with Fentanyl. The investigation included multiple operations including Wednesday’s search warrant at Neighborhood Market grocery where residents had complained of illegal narcotics being used and sold at the store and illegal gambling.

“You know, they are just trying to go to the grocery store to buy some drinks or whatever and there are people selling drugs in the parking lot and using drugs in the parking lot. It becomes an unsafe place and not a happy place for citizens of this community to come to,” said Chief Shane Healey.

Chief Healey says over the past few weeks investigators have arrested several individuals allegedly in possession of large amounts of illegal narcotics. The narcotics seized tested positive for Fentanyl, a leading factor in the rise of drug overdoses. Fentanyl poisoning occurs when a person intends to take illicit OxyContin, Percocet, Xanax, or another drug but is sold fentanyl under the guise of the requested drug. 42% of pills tested by the DEA for fentanyl contained a potentially lethal dose. Narcotics investigators say If you are taking illicit pills you’re likely taking fentanyl and it’s not a matter of if it will kill you, it’s a matter of when.

On January 1, 41-year-old Kevin Lee Bulger was arrested for Drug Trafficking (Cocaine), Drug Trafficking (Fentanyl), Drug Trafficking (Opiates), Certain Persons forbidden to Possess a Pistol, Possession of Marijuana, First Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Attempting to Elude, and Resisting Arrest.

On January 27, 73-year-old William Earl Kindred was arrested on two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and three outstanding felony warrants.

On January 31, 33-year-old Lamond Lopaze Dowdell was arrested for Possession of Marijuana, First Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Attempting to Elude.

On February 1, the Opelika Police Department executed a search warrant at the Neighborhood Market, located at 503 Martin Luther King Blvd. During the search, Detectives recovered illegal narcotics, firearms, and gambling devices. The following individuals were arrested on the scene:

32-year-old Jamarcus Montez Greathouse was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Simple Gambling

64-year-old Andrea Ferguson was arrested for Simple Gambling and Possession of Marijuana, Second Degree

61-year-old Lottie M Yancey was arrested for Simple Gambling

39-year-old Lacey Tati Lewis was arrested for Simple Gambling

55-year-old Tyrone Warren Vasser was arrested for Simple Gambling

66-year-old Marvin Fuller was arrested for Simple Gambling

57-year-old Ricky Still was arrested for Possession of Marijuana, Second Degree

44-year-old Natasha Thomas was arrested for Promoting Gambling and Possession of a Controlled Substance

56-year-old Bruce Dewayne Perry was arrested for outstanding warrants through another agency

65-year-old Robert Charles Minnifield was arrested for outstanding warrants

On February 2, 53-year-old James Nathan Henderson was arrested on a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

If you have any information on these individuals, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through Opelika Police Mobile App, and you can remain anonymous.