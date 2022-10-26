OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police are praising a teenage girl for having the courage to escape the 31-year-old man investigators say was selling her for sex.

On October 18th, an 18-year-old girl walked into the Opelika Police Department asking for help.

Worthy² can help you escape your human trafficker. https://www.worthysquared.org/

“We had a young lady come to the Opelika Police Department and tell her she is being forced to have sex by her boyfriend Mauriceo Edwards,” said Captain Jonathan Clifton.

Police set up an operation and then arrested 31-year-old Mauriceo Edwards on allegations of Human Trafficking 2nd Degree.

“We call it a “Romeo Pimp.” They meet them, get them a phone, take them shopping, this and that, and then say okay, I need you to do this for me,” said Kathryn Guthrie with Worthy², a local non-profit that helps victims escape and recover.

In January, Opelika city leaders encouraged all city employees, first responders, and families to be enraged and engaged in the fight against human trafficking. The city created a Trafficking Free Zone through education and outreach.

Right now, predators are looking for their next victim to traffic online or in person.

“We have got some of the best investigators in the world that have that compassion piece to sit down with a victim and figure out what’s going on and what we can do to help. How can we address this problem? This is an epidemic that is going on not just here, but across the country,”

said Chief Shane Healey, with Opelika Police Department.

The city is working with the U.S. Institute Against Human Trafficking to create a Trafficking Free Zone. The initiative focuses on stopping traffickers and buyers, reducing demand for sex slaves, and helping victims escape. The Trafficking Free Zone program is implemented in collaboration with community members and leaders, law enforcement, businesses, schools, healthcare organizations, churches, and the media, all while using technology to reach buyers and victims on a massive scale.

“Very proud of Opelika for realizing and understanding the victimization in this. There has been a cultural MindShift to realize these are victims and they can’t leave and they are not doing this by choice,” said Guthrie.

The program helps communities come together to arrest and prosecute sex buyers instead of the victims who are being sold, educates people on sex trafficking, and uses technology and research to reduce demand.

“We want people to know if you are a victim of human trafficking, to come to the police or reach out there are other resources out there,” said Clifton.

More in-depth training is provided to all first responders and investigators with resources through the Attorney General’s Office and the task force on human trafficking. Everyone is urged to get enraged, engaged, and educated by families, businesses, churches, and schools.

“First of all, we are going to train all of our city employees. That training will bring awareness of the things to look for because we have so many employees out and about throughout the city at all times of day and night. It gives us those city employees who become a set of eyes to look for these things,” said Chief Healey.

Most importantly, parents need to be engaged with what their children are doing and who they are interacting with online and in person.

Ignorance is not bliss. Click HERE to access short, informative, online training videos about human trafficking. The U.S. Institute Against Human Trafficking training program offers industry-specific human trafficking content designed to educate and engage professionals, advocates, parents, and community members. Developed by experts within each industry, the training is strategically designed to increase awareness about human trafficking, advance the participant’s ability to identify those who are being victimized, and deliver tangible methods for participants to get engaged in combating trafficking.

The hidden nature of child sex trafficking makes it nearly impossible to know how many U.S. victims there may be. Sex trafficking victims (those who are compelled through force, fraud, or coercion) are of all genders, are children and adults, and are U.S. citizens as well as migrants and people who were brought here from abroad. While only 3,000 to 4,000 sex trafficking cases are prosecuted each year, some estimate that as many as 100,000 children in the U.S. are sex trafficking victims:

Of 10,615 victims reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline in 2017, roughly one-third were minors, and a separate study of sex trafficking arrests found that 75% of cases had minor victims.

60% to 70% of trafficking victims come from child social services or the foster care system.

At least 1 in 7 runaway children are trafficked— one study of adult women in prostitution found that 56 percent were initially runaway youth.

Children who have experienced trauma are the most vulnerable to becoming trafficked, and their family’s financial and social circumstances often mean they have the fewest resources to get help.