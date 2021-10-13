Opelika man arrested on 22 counts Possession of Child Pornography

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika man faces nearly two dozen charges of child pornography after an investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 21st, 2021, Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an individual in Lee County accessing and downloading materials consistent with Child Sexual Abuse.

After a months-long investigation, deputies arrested Titus Jonathan Roberts, 47, of Opelika on October 8th, 2021, at his residence. Roberts is charged with 22 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Roberts posted a bond for $ 220,000.00 on October 9, 2021. The case will be set for Lee County Grand Jury consideration shortly.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriffs Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).