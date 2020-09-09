Opelika man charged in hit and run of child on bike

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police have arrested in the case in a weekend hit and run that seriously injured an eight-year-old boy riding his bike.

“De’Dric Jamal Parker, 28 yoa, from Opelika, AL, was arrested Wednesday morning on a felony warrant for Duty to Give Information and Render Aid. Parker has been booked into the Lee County Jail, where he awaits bond,” said Captain Shane Healey.

Investigators say Parker was arrested concerning the hit and run accident, which occurred on Sunday evening at about 5:45 PM at the intersection of W.E. Morton Avenue and South Antioch Circle.

“Parker is accused of striking an 8-year-old boy who was riding his bicycle and then fleeing the scene,” said Captain Healey.

The child remains at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham and is expected to have a lengthy recovery. His family is hoping he will be able to return home over the weekend.