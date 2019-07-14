Opelika man charged with Attempted Murder after woman shot at Auburn bar

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika man has been arrested by Auburn police on Attempted Murder charges after a Saturday morning shooting at a bar along Opelika Road.

Investigators say on July 13, 2019, Auburn Police arrested Justin Obrian Wright, age 36, from Opelika, Alabama on warrants charging him with Attempted Murder.

Police say at approximately 12:45 am, Auburn Officers responded to a bar in the 600 block of Opelika Road in reference to shots being fired; upon arrival Officers determined that a 54-year-old female had been injured as a result of a gunshot wound to the leg. The injury was not life threatening, however the female victim was transported to EAMC for treatment.

Further investigation determined that the shooting occurred as a result of an altercation between subjects in the parking lot resulting in the uninvolved female being struck in the leg.

Wright was identified as a suspect in the shooting and later arrested by Auburn Police at a residence in the 1300 block of Commerce Drive. Wright was transported to the Auburn Police Division, interviewed and charged with Attempted Murder.

Wright was later transported to the Lee County Jail where he was being held on a $75,000 bond.

Additional charges are anticipated. This case remains under

investigation by the Auburn Police Division. If you have any information regarding this incident please call the Auburn Police Division General Investigation Section at 334.501.3140 or the Auburn tip line at 334.246.1391.

Pictured: Justin Obrian Wright