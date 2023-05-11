OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika detectives arrested 23-year-old Jerryonne Ja’Quion Patterson of Opelika on charges of murder.

Patterson is accused of a shooting on May 5, 2023, in the 900 Block of Powledge Avenue.

According to reports, a 22-year-old male arrived at East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) on May 5, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., with a gunshot wound. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries days later on May 8, 2023.

The Opelika Police Department initiated an investigation, which led to Patterson’s identification as the suspect.

The case is still under investigation, and authorities are considering additional charges against Patterson. The Opelika Police Department thanked the Lee County SWAT Team and the Auburn Police Department for their assistance in the investigation.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App, and you can choose to remain anonymous.