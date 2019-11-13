Opelika man convicted of murdering his girlfriend in deadly shooting

News
Posted: / Updated:

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County jury deliberated less than an hour before returning a guilty verdict in the murder trial of an Opelika man accused in the shooting death of his girlfriend in Auburn.

Wednesday, 28-year-old Derrick Oliver was found guilty in the January 2017 shooting of Minney Lee. Prosecutors say Oliver was in a relationship with Lee and a fight between the two sparked the deadly shooting in front of a residence on Lunsford Drive.

“I am grateful to the jury for seeing through the defendant’s story regarding his intentional killing of Minney Lee. Derrick Oliver has a history committing felonies in Lee County and this conviction assures he will be off of our streets for a very long time. He has more pending charges and we stand ready to convict him of those as well. I can’t thank APD enough for the job they did helping us get justice for the Lee family,” shared District Attorney Brandon Hughes.

Oliver’s defense claimed the shooting was an accident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories