Opelika man convicted of murdering his girlfriend in deadly shooting

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County jury deliberated less than an hour before returning a guilty verdict in the murder trial of an Opelika man accused in the shooting death of his girlfriend in Auburn.

Wednesday, 28-year-old Derrick Oliver was found guilty in the January 2017 shooting of Minney Lee. Prosecutors say Oliver was in a relationship with Lee and a fight between the two sparked the deadly shooting in front of a residence on Lunsford Drive.

“I am grateful to the jury for seeing through the defendant’s story regarding his intentional killing of Minney Lee. Derrick Oliver has a history committing felonies in Lee County and this conviction assures he will be off of our streets for a very long time. He has more pending charges and we stand ready to convict him of those as well. I can’t thank APD enough for the job they did helping us get justice for the Lee family,” shared District Attorney Brandon Hughes.

Oliver’s defense claimed the shooting was an accident.