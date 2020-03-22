Opelika man dies after being stabbed during altercation

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed and killed an Opelika man during a Saturday afternoon altercation.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris says 30-year-old Joel Pouncey died at East Alabama Medical Center emergency room at 3:01 p.m. from apparent multiple stab wounds.

According to a news release, the altercation occurred around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. It is still unclear at this time as to what transpired leading up to the altercation.

Harris says Pouncey was rushed via ambulance to the emergency room after suffering the apparent stab wounds at a residence on Lee Road 621 in Opelika.

Law enforcement and EMS responded to the residence where they found Pouncey.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide. The investigation is still in its early stages.

Pouncey has been taken to the Alabama Dept. of Forensic Sciences medical examiner’s office in Montgomery for a postmortem examination.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lee County Coroner’s Office and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has any information concerning the case, please call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651, Lee County Crime Stoppers at 888-522-7847, or the Lee County Coroner Secret Witness line at 334-742-4339.