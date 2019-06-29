Opelika man dies in single vehicle crash

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika man has died in a one-vehicle motor vehicle accident early Saturday morning about 2:52 AM.

Coroner Bill Harris says 59-year-old Kevin Scott Caldwell died instantly when he apparently lost control of his vehicle in a curve, left the roadway and overturned several times.

Caldwell was traveling north on US Hwy 431. The accident happened around the 145 mile-marker just before the Chambers-Lee County line. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris pronounced Caldwell dead at the scene at 3:30 AM. He died from multiple blunt force injuries.

Caldwell was not wearing a seatbelt.

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the accident.

No other vehicles or injuries were involved.

The accident remains under investigation by the Lee County Coroner’s Office and the Alabama State Troopers of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.