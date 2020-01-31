Opelika man facing numerous Child Pornography charges

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika man is facing possession of child pornography charges stemming from an incident earlier this month.

“On January 7th 2020, Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators started an investigation in reference to obscene material being transmitted through social media to a female juvenile under the age of 17 who resides in the Beauregard community of Lee County,” said Captain Jimmy Taylor.

Through digital evidence, investigators were able to develop 49-year-old Steven Eric Sheldon from Opelika as a suspect. Investigators also discovered multiple videos and images that depicted what appeared to be children under the age of 17 in provocative, sexual situations.



“On January 30th 2020, a search warrant was conducted at the residence of Steven Sheldon located at 2103 Waverly Pkwy in Opelika. Sheldon was contacted at the residence and transported to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office where he provided a right’s advised statement admitting to transmitting obscene material as well as downloading multiple videos of child pornography,” said Taylor.



On January 31st 2020, Sheldon was arrested and charged with four counts of Possession of Child Pornography. He is being held in the Lee County jail on a $40,000 dollar bond. The investigation continues and more charges are expected.