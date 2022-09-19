AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police are searching for a Capital Murder suspect after a man was shot and killed at The Beacon apartments just after midnight on Sunday.

On Sept. 19, 2022, Auburn Police responded to the 1200 block of South College Street about a man suffering from gunshot wounds. 32-year-old Walter Williams Jr. of Tuskegee appeared to have been shot in his upper torso and lower extremity. Williams was provided medical assistance but succumbed to his injuries at East Alabama Medical center around 12:43 Monday morning. His identity was released by Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton. An autopsy will be performed.

During the investigation, police determined the suspect, 23-year-old Keyon Black of Opelika, had entered the victim’s residence armed with a handgun and shot him.

Black has a slender build and should be considered armed and dangerous.

An arrest warrant has been obtained, and Black will be charged with capital murder. A motive has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or Black’s whereabouts should call the Auburn Police Department Detective Division at (334) 501-3140 or the Tip Line at (334) 246-1391. You can remain anonymous.