OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police are looking for a suspect wanted for murder in the Saturday morning shooting death of 37-year-old Montavian Demond Collier of Opelika.

Police say on December 3 at approximately 2:00 a.m., Opelika Police responded to the 1000 block of York Avenue about a gunshot victim.

“Responding officers located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the East Alabama Medical Center for treatment where he later succumbed to his injuries,” said Chief Shane Healey.

Upon further investigation, 44-year-old Anthony Durrell Ashford of Opelika, AL, was developed as the suspect and murder warrants have been issued for him according to Opelika Police.

If you know the whereabouts of Anthony Ashford or have information about this case, please contact Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5260 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.