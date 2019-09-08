Opelika Mayor declares September “Airbag Recall Repair Month”

OPELIKA, Al. (WRBL) – Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller has declared September as Airbag Recall Repair Month in Opelika. Mayor Fuller says he’s done so in response to the pressing safety issue impacting about 6,000 cars in the Opelika metropolitan area.

The National Safety Council says those cars are just a portion of nearly 214,000 cars across Alabama that have dangerous, unrepaired, recalled airbags. The Council says those airbags are at increased risk of rupturing in hot, humid climates like Alabama.

When exposed over time to heat and humidity, they can transform from life-saving devices into life-threatening ones. In a crash, they could rupture and cause, rather than prevent injury or death.

“That’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to raise awareness about that. People driving our products as well as all products, all vehicles on the road. They can go to Checktoprotect.org. They can run their 17 character VIN number which is located on the dash of the vehicle on by the windshield on the driver side or inside the door on the label. Every vehicle has one, they can put that number on checktoprotect.org and see if they have an open recall,” says Dylan Lauer, Customer Relations Manager for Chrysler’s Southeast.

The repair appointment is free at any local dealership. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram and Toyota dealers have parts in stock and technicians on hand all month. Repairs take about an hour to complete, and many dealers have extended hours and can provide complimentary transportation while vehicles are being repaired.

There are 40 local Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealers across Alabama – two in the greater Opelika area – that are participating in Airbag Recall Repair Month. Area Toyota and Ford dealers have also joined FCA’s efforts. Local dealers can be found here: bit.ly/CTPmap