Opelika’s mayor working to make police force among highest paid in Alabama

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika’s mayor is working on a city council proposal, that if approved, would ensure Opelika police officers become some of the highest-paid law enforcement in the state.

Friday, The Opelika Police Department held its ribbon cutting for the new 18-million dollar public safety facility. Mayor Gary Fuller told the crowd he was working on a plan to increase officer pay as a way to recruit and retain the best police force for the community.

“I want them to be among the highest paid in the state. We are tired of fooling around with that. We have trained officers for other departments. I don’t blame other departments for wanting to get our Opelika officers because they are well trained, but we are not going to let pay be an issue going forward,” said Gary Fuller.

Mayor Fuller is hopeful the city will transition into one of the top five percent paying police departments in the state by improving starting pay for new officers and hourly wage for current officers.

“That’s great news for us. Unfortunately, the Opelika Police Department has over the years trained several officers that have left and gone on to better-paying jobs in law enforcement. It’s become so competitive, but all police departments throughout the country are having problems with retention and keeping officers. With higher pay that will put us in a better position to get more qualified applicants. We want to provide the best professionals we can to the citizens of Opelika, they deserve that,” shared Chief John McEachern.

By increasing both starting pay and current pay, the city may be able to avoid pay compression, where employees with years of experience are making around the same amount of money as a new employee with little experience.

Mayor Fuller says city leaders are just beginning to discuss the plan. Once the plan is drafted, it will be presented to the City Council for approval.



Mayor Fuller says the city is proud to offer excellent health insurance and a highly competitive retirement package. Fuller says officers serve and protect every day and deserve pay reflective of their commitment to the community.

“We are not gonna let money stand in the way of getting great officers in and retaining those officers. We want them to be a part of our community; send their children to our schools, coach little league baseball, go to our churches. We are not gonna let money be a problem if we can help it,” said Fuller.

Mayor Fuller promises he will share with more details of his police payment plan with News 3 when it’s complete and ready for the city council to vote.