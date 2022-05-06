OPELIKA, Ala.(WRBL) – to Opelika men are facing drug trafficking and other charges after the Opelika Police Detective Division conducted a search warrant in the 1400 Block of Crawford Road.

“During the search, officers recovered a large amount of narcotics and stolen firearms. 30-year-old Kentavious Heard and 28-year-old Jaylon Collier, both from Opelika, AL, were arrested and charged with Drug Trafficking and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,”

said Chief Shane Healey.

This case remains under investigation and additional charges are pending. If you have any information on this case, please contact the Opelika Police Department Narcotics Unit at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. You may remain anonymous.