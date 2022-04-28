OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) -An Opelika middle school teacher is facing several child sex abuse charges related to a student. On April 28, Opelika Police arrested 36-year-old Caleb Daniel Fuller of Auburn, AL.

Fuller, a teacher at Opelika Middle School, is charged with Electronic Solicitation of a Child, Sexual Contact with a Student, and Luring a Child Someplace in Order to Perform or To Propose Sexual Acts. The charges are related to an incident involving an OMS student.

The case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department and additional charges are pending.

Opelika City Schools is fully cooperating with the investigation and have placed Fuller on administrative leave.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.