OPELIKA, AL. (WRBL) — Opelika Police Department announces that people can now send texts to 911. Opelika is the third location in Alabama after Mobile and Jefferson counties, where police accept texts to 911.

“We are excited to announce that you can now text 9-1-1 in Opelika! This resource is great for those who are unable to call dispatch or may have difficulties communicating over the phone. It also features translation services to allow dispatchers to easily communicate with all citizens,” Opelika Police Department states in a Facebook post.

According to Federal Communication Commission, text to 911 is only currently available in certain locations. It encourages emergency call centers to begin accepting texts, but it is up to each call center to decide.

The FCC advises people to make voice calls if possible because they can provide more information this way. In areas where call centers accept text to 911, existing voice-based 911 is still the most preferred method of contact. To check the list of areas supporting available services, visit the FCC website.