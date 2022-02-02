Opelika officer injured during traffic stop, search ongoing in Auburn for suspect



AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The search is on for a driver who injured an Opelika police officer with his vehicle Wednesday, February 2nd, around 1:00 PM.

Investigators say an Opelika Police Officer responded to the parking lot of Kroger, located at 2460 Enterprise Drive, regarding a driver striking a cart return. Upon arrival, the suspect attempted to flee the scene and struck the officer with the vehicle. The officer was able to dispatch additional units and rescue responded to the scene. The officer was transported to the hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

With the assistance of the Auburn Police Department, the suspect’s vehicle was located a short time later in the Auburn area. Several agencies are searching the area attempting to locate the suspect near Auburn Tech Park South off of 29.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released when it becomes available.

