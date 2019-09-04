Opelika officer thrown from moving vehicle during traffic stop

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika officer is recovering after being thrown from a moving truck on Wednesday morning. The incident is proof no traffic stop is ever routine and can quickly turn dangerous.

In the gravel parking lot of Thompson Carries located on Old Columbus Road you can still see tire track indentions where police say a driver who took off during a traffic stop, drove circles while an Opelika Officer held on outside the truck.

“One of our officers spotted somebody we had warrants on and went to conduct a traffic stop. The subject did stop, and when the officer contacted him, he began to try to flee the area. So, the officer grabbed hold of him as the suspect was trying to drive away. The drive ended up in the parking lot where he crashed into a tanker truck,” said Captain Shane Healey.

When police say the driver 26-year-old Jacob Lewis took off with officer at his window, the officer was able to stand on the truck’s running boards. It appears the suspect drove in circles trying to shake the officer off the side of the truck but ended up crashing into the Thompson tanker, parked in the lot. The officer fell from the truck, but sustained only minor injuries. The officer was treated at the hospital for his injuries and is expected to recover.

Meanwhile, Lewis is facing multiple charges.

“He was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for us. We have charged him with Assault Second for the injuries to the officer, and he was in possession of a short barrel shotgun, so he was charged with that and some other charges for damaging the tanker truck. Other agencies may have charges for him as well,” said Healey.

Healey is thankful the officer is going to okay.

As for Lewis, he will be booked into the Lee County Detention Facility, and we will share his mugshot when News 3 gets it.