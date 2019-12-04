Opelika police and fire on scene of horrific train versus vehicle crash

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – First responders are on the scene of a deadly train versus vehicle crash along Old Columbus Road.

The Lee Co. coroner confirms a 62-year-old female has died, a three-year-old girl was injured and the adult passenger was severely injured. The crash happened at 9:04 Wednesday morning.

Opelika police say the three victims in the vehicle are related and other family members have been notified.

The scene is located near Chewacla Road in front of The Living Way Ministries.

Please avoid the area as the road is blocked.