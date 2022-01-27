Opelika police arrest two clerks for allegedly selling illegal drugs from gas stations

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Two gas station clerks are under arrest after allegedly selling illegal suspects at two local gas stations.

Tuesday, January 25th, Opelika Police Narcotics Division conducted two separate search warrants at two local convenience stores. The first search warrant was conducted at 3700 Pepperell Parkway, AM PM Food Mart (Big Cat). During the search, Detectives recovered bags containing Kratom, pills believed to be Tianeptine, Viagra pills, cash, and a revolver. The suspect, Kamal Kumar Kakkar, 21 yoa from Opelika, AL, was arrested on two outstanding warrants for Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance and was charged with three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The second search was conducted at 1101 Columbus Parkway, Chevron Food Mart. During this search, Detectives recovered a large quantity of pills believed to be tianeptine and two firearms. The suspect, Cynthia Lee Thompson, 62 yoa from Opelika, AL, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance.

This case is still under investigation, and additional charges are pending. If you have any information on this case, please contact the Opelika Police Department Narcotics Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may remain anonymous.