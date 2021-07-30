Opelika Police asking for help identifying armed suspects involved in attempted burglary

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying several suspects involved in an attempted burglary earlier this month.

According to police, the burglary attempt happened on July 12, 2021, in the 1600 Block of 3rd Avenue.

Police say the three suspects were caught on surveillance camera trying to kick in the door of the home before running away.

Two of the suspect were armed with guns, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information on this case to come forward.

You contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

Tips can also be submitted to the Opelika Police Mobile App.

Additionally, tips can also be sent to Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-STOP(7867), toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page or their website.