Opelika Police carrying AED’s to save lives in cardiac emergencies

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The City of Opelika, in partnership with Cardiac Solutions, is improving its citywide response to cardiac emergencies by installing 114 AED’s or automated external defibrillators across the city, including public gathering locations and all police patrol cars.

The program includes device training for officers and city employees. Considering more than 350,000 Americans go into cardiac arrest outside a medical setting, the goal is to save lives.

“So the whole idea is 1700 to 2000 people are saved each year by AED’s, and we want as many of those as possible to be here in Opelika. The police department has played a huge role in this. The biggest thing where we will see a change is officers are willing to get the training, and they will be in their patrol cars because so frequently they arrive on a scene before we do, and the sooner we can defibrillate someone, the better chance we have of bringing them back,” said Chief Shane Boyd with the Opelika Fire Department

The new system also ensures AEDs are always in place and working correctly so life-saving defibrillation therapy can be used during sudden cardiac emergencies.

“There’s a lot of situations where we get there first because we are out riding around, and are near these calls. So, in just a few minutes, we are there; we can deploy these devices and save somebody’s life,” said Chief Shane Healey with the Opelika Police Department.

The mission of Cardiac Solutions, a world leader in public access defibrillator programs, is to advance the deployment of lifesaving defibrillation therapy for the treatment of sudden cardiac arrest in non‐traditional areas of care. Cardiac Solutions offers a comprehensive portfolio of AED program solutions that include planning, design, implementation, administration, medical oversight, training, and management through a single point of contact.

“The City of Opelika has taken a huge step today in creating one of the safest cities in the State of Alabama with their recent AED deployment,” said Jon Seale, CEO of Cardiac Solutions. “AEDs will now be readily accessible in all highly populated areas throughout the city, along with all patrol cars. We are very excited to have been chosen as their AED provider and Program Management partner.”

