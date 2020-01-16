Opelika police investigate Armed Robbery at store in busy shopping center

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police are searching for multiple suspects who robbed a business at a crowded shopping center along Pepperell Parkway Wednesday night.

Captain Shane Healey tells News multiple suspects entered Sandy’s Accessories around 6:00 Wednesday night. At least one suspect was armed with a gun. Thankfully nobody was hurt.

The suspects were able to get away. However, investigators have a good idea who is responsible.

Sandy’s is located in a busy shopping center in the 3700 Block of Pepperell Parkway, anchored by the Asian Supermarket.

Please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665 with any information. You can remain anonymous.

