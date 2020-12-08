Opelika police investigating damage to Covington Recreation Center

Photo courtesy of the Opelika Police Department

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department has opened an investigation into a criminal mischief complaint at the Covington Recreation Center on Monday, Dec. 7.

The Covington Recreation Center is located at 213 Carver Avenue in Opelika, AL. At the scene, officers noticed damage to several windows and glass door panels.

If you have any information about the incident or the identity of a suspect, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.