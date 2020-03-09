Opelika police investigating early Monday morning shooting

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is searching for a suspect in a shooting that left one person injured.

Police say around 1:10 a.m. Monday morning, they received a call of a gunshot victim in the 1000 block of Samford Court.

The 27-year-old victim had been taken to East Alabama Medical Center to receive treatment for their injuries.

They were subsequently transported to one of the hospital’s in Montgomery, Alabama, for further treatment. The victim is in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665.

You may remain anonymous.