Opelika Police investigating man discovered dead on Interstate 85

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A man is discovered dead on Interstate 85 in Opelika after apparently being hit by a vehicle.

Wednesday morning at approximately 4:45 AM the Opelika Police Department began receiving calls regarding an individual in the roadway on Interstate 85 northbound, south of exit 62. Upon arrival, officers located a 37-year-old male who had been struck by a vehicle. Lee County Bill Harris identified the man as Jereme O’Neal Taylor, of Opelika. Taylor was killed instantly when he was struck by a northbound vehicle.

The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was transported to East Alabama Medical Center for further evaluation.

The case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Investigation team.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.