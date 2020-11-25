 

Opelika Police looking for fraud suspects

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is searching for two men connected to a fraud investigation.

According to police, the incident happened at the Walmart located at 2900 Pepperrell Parkway on Oct. 6.

The two suspect were captured on security cameras using a stolen credit card, according to investigators.

The first suspect is described as male with dreadlocks and a full beard. He was wearing a white t-shirt, dark sweatpants, and black shoes.

The second suspect, also male had a short afro hairstyle. He was wearing a black mask, white t-shirt, dark shorts, and black shoes.

Anyone with information about these two individuals should contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665 with any information on the identity of these suspects.

