OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect who stole a truck from Fairway Auto Brokers.

According to officials, on March 21, 2022, at 8:45 p.m., police responded to a business alarm activation at the dealership, located at 301 2nd Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a window at the front of the business had been broken. A short time later, when employees arrived on scene, they noticed a green 2018 Ford F-150 XLT had been stolen from the parking lot. Police said the truck was last seen heading eastbound on 2nd Avenue with a Fairway Auto Brokers tag.

According to police, security cameras were able to capture images of the suspect, who is described as a black male with a full beard. The individual was wearing a long sleeve red shirt, gray pants, tan work boots, and a brown toboggan. Police said the suspect was also seen putting on a black jacket before committing the crime.

According to police, the individual is wanted for Burglary, Third Degree, and a Theft of Property, First Degree.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect should contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous. Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-STOP(7867), toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP