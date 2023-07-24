OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly shooting over the weekend in Opelika remains under investigation as police arrest an Opelika man for Murder and are awaiting his extradition back to Alabama from Georgia.

On Sunday, July 23, 2023, the Opelika Police Department responded to a reported assault in the 1800 Block of Young Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult Hispanic male who had sustained a single gunshot wound. Despite immediate efforts by first responders to save the victim’s life, he succumbed to his injury at the scene.

Following an initial investigation, law enforcement officials were able to identify the alleged suspect as 56-year-old Edward Andrew Crabb, a resident of Opelika, AL. WRBL has reached out to Opelika police to see if we can get more details about the shooting.

On Monday, July 24, 2023, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office in Clayton County, GA, took Crabb into custody on charges of Murder. Subsequently, Crabb will be extradited to Lee County, AL, to face the pending charges.

The Opelika Police Department is actively continuing its investigation into this case. If anyone possesses relevant information regarding the incident, they are urged to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.