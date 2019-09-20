Opelika Police make several drug arrests after discovering large amount of meth and guns

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Five people are facing drug charges after the Opelika Police Department’s Narcotics Unit executed search warrants Wednesday in the Twin Pines mobile home park.

“Opelika Police Department Narcotics Unit executed multiple search warrants in Twin Pines Trailer Park located at 1512 Old Columbus Road pursuant to a narcotics investigation. During the raid, a large quantity of methamphetamine and several guns were recovered,” said Captain Shane Healey.

The following individuals were arrested and charged:

1) Jeffrey Seth Holmes, 33 yoa from Opelika, AL. Holmes was charged with Drug Trafficking (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

2) Nicholas Brent Corley, 27, from Opelika, AL. Corely was charged with Unlawful Possession w/Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

3) Robert Christopher Clay, 29, from Opelika, AL. Clay was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

4) Justin Ray Waldrop, 28, from Opelika, AL. Waldrop was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

5) Michelle Briann Ellis, 28, from Opelika, AL. was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.