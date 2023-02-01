OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police are in the process of conducting a search warrant at the Neighborhood Market after residents complained of drugs allegedly being sold in the parking lot and illegal gambling happening inside.

Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey confirmed a search warrant is being served at the grocery business located along M.L.K. Blvd. and Magnolia Street Wednesday afternoon. Healey says arrests have been made. Names and charges will be released later Wednesday.

