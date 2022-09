OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika searching for burglary suspects who stole more than a dozen guns from Colorvision Furniture and Pawn along Pepperell Parkway early Monday morning.

Police got into a car chase and than a foot chase with the suspects. Officers recovered the vehicle and 19 stolen guns.

Right now, they are working on identifying the suspects while they continue the search in the area of McCoy Street.