OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Turning now to Alabama where the Opelika Police Department made a very special rescue this Easter Sunday.

In a Facebook post, the police department said:

“This morning officers rescued this baby duck from Interstate 85. Sadly it’s family didn’t make it. They reached out to an animal rehab who is on their way to pick up the duck up. Officer White shared these sweet photos of the duck after it’s rescue.”

Dare we say, that is one lucky duck.