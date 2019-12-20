Opelika police say suspect stole two golf club drivers by hiding them in his pants

OPELIKA, Ala (WRBL) – Opelika police are searching for a thief who stole two Callaway Golf club drivers by putting them down his pants and walking out.

The crime happened Wednesday December 18th around 6:00 p.m. at Dick’s Sporting Goods located at 2718 Enterprise Drive in Tiger Town.

“A white male enters the store wearing a green jacket, blue jean pants, a hat, and black tennis shoes and walks to the golf section. The male sticks two Callaway Golf driver golf clubs into his pants and walks out of the store,” said Captain Shane Healey.

Police say the man then got into a white Honda passenger car and left at a high rate of speed.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665