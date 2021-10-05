Opelika police search for cell phone thief

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police need your help locating a thief who stole a cell phone at the Opelika Walmart on Saturday, September 25th, at 2900 Pepperell Parkway.



Security camera video shows the suspect, a Hispanic male with a mustache, approach the Customer Service counter where an employee had left their cell phone and the suspect proceeded to take the phone and place it in his pocket. The suspect can be seen wearing a blue polo shirt, dark jeans and sneakers. The suspect possibly driving a silver or gray SUV.



If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspect, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crimestoppers at (334) 215-STOP(7867), toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their website: www.215STOP.com.