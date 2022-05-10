OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police searching for a woman who attempted to steal nearly $1000 in merchandise from the Opelika Walmart.

On April 22 the Opelika Police Department began investigating a Theft of Property, Third Degree, which occurred at Walmart located at 2900 Pepperell Parkway.

Security camera video shows the suspect, a white female with dark red hair, entering the store at approximately 2:06 PM. The suspect is seen carrying several reusable shopping bags and attempting to leave the store with over $970 in merchandise. She left the scene in a dark-color passenger car.

If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspect, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.