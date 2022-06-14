OPELIKA, Ala. – (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is searching for a man who stole more than a grand in merchandise from a makeup and haircare store in Tiger Town

Police say the Theft of Property, Third Degree, occurred on 05/20/2022 at Ulta Cosmetics, located at 2690 Enterprise Drive. Surveillance video shows the suspect, a white male with short brown hair and several tattoos on his arms, entering the store at approximately 12:40 p.m. wearing a white tank top, ripped white shorts, and black sneakers. The suspect then stole roughly $1,045 in merchandise.

If you have any information on this incident or the suspect’s identity, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous. Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-STOP(7867), toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.