Opelika police search for service station burglary suspects

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police are searching for two suspects who burglarized two service stations on Tuesday, August 17th. A Columbus, Ga. teen has already been arrested in the case.

“The Opelika Police Department began investigating two burglaries at Sunco Service Station, located at 300 Columbus Parkway, and Marathon Gas Station, located at 1001 Columbus Parkway. Upon investigation, three suspects are seen on camera forcing entry into the business,” said Chief Shane Healey.

On 08/19/2021, Opelika Detectives arrested Michael Devonn Kelly, 18, from Columbus, GA, on two charges of Burglary, Third Degree, and Theft of Property, Fourth Degree.

Kelly’s two accomplices have not been identified. The first suspect can be seen wearing a black hoodie, face mask, maroon sweatpants, and black shoes. The second suspect is wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and red and black sneakers.

If you have any information on these incidents or the identity of the suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.