OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police need your help identifying two women who allegedly stole a wallet from a victim’s purse and used it to go shopping on Independence Day.

On July 4, 2022, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a Theft of Property, Third Degree, at Kroger on 2460 Enterprise Drive. At approximately 11:30 a.m. two white females entered the store and proceeded to remove the victim’s wallet from their purse while the victim was distracted. The suspects then attempted to make purchases at Best Buy, and at businesses in Auburn, using the victim’s stolen debit card

The first suspect, a white female with long reddish hair, is seen wearing a black t-shirt, jean shorts, and black sneakers. The second suspect, a white female with blonde hair, is seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, black leggings, and tennis shoes.

If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through Opelika Police Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-STOP(7867), toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.